GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Catholic Central Cougars won back-to-back state championships in 2016 and 2017, but after losing to eventual state champion Edwardsburg in last season's semifinal, they want their title back.

That means doing anything and everything to get back to the top of the mountain.

"Last year, after that last game, we've got a sour taste in our mouths," said senior linemen Jake Passinault. "We're ready to go this year, trying to get back to that same level, but the first goal is Week 1 and focusing on our conference."

Senior linebacker Kyle Tepper said the team has a chip on their shoulder after last year, a situation the seniors have been in the last few years.

"We're committed to coming back this year and making a change," Tepper said. "Getting the younger guys to understand how much it means to lose in the semifinal and what we need to do to get back there."

The Cougars open the season on Aug. 30 against River Rouge.

