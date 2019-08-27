GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Christian Eagles have made the playoffs every year since 2010, but they haven't made it past districts since 2012, when they won a state championship.

Heading into the season, the Eagles will rely heavily on their running game with Thaddius Gamble leading the charge.

"This summer we had some ups and downs, but we always go full speed and it was really fun," Gamble said.

As a senior, Gamble is expected to be a leader for the younger players on the team. He knows they look up to him, but he will always treat them like family.

"They're all like brothers to me, and they look up to me," Gamble said. "If they're feeling down or hurt, I'll pull them aside and talk to them about how they're feeling."

Head Coach Don Fellows said the team is returning 17 starters, including quarterback Eason Hardouin. The Eagles averaged almost 30 points a game last season, and there are high expectations heading into this season.

"Eason Hardouin has played on and off since he was in ninth grade, and Thad Gamble is one of the best running backs in the area," Fellows said. "There are a lot of seniors returning and we're excited about that."

The Eagles start the season on Aug. 30 with an out-of-conference game against Rockford.

