GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - It's been a rough few years for the Grand Rapids Union Red Hawks who have won just one game in the past six seasons.

Although times are tough, Head Coach Rick Angstman isn't giving up on his team. Heading into his fifth season, Angstman changed his offense and some of his staff, and he says the Red Hawks have shown improvement since fall camp began.

"Last year, we had a lot of dysfunction going on between players and staff members. We couldn't get on the right page or get anything going," Angstman said. "This year, we've been on the same page since day one, we're working well together and players have been buying into us."

Senior center and middle linebacker Cody Garrison said this is the hardest working group of individuals he's played with so far at Union. Players have been in the weight room, running and getting ready for the season.

"I love football. I've been playing since I was eight years old, and I want to help make a change within Union," Garrison said. "It would be easy to go to a winning team, but I like the challenge of working with my teammates in the weight room in the offseason and trying to make a change with the younger guys."

In their opener last year, the Red Hawks lost to Ottawa Hills, 8-6, but they will have a chance for redemption on Aug. 29.

Other headlines from 13 On Your Sidelines:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.