GRANT, Mich. - After going 7-4 in 2017, the Tigers took a step back with a 4-5 record in 2018. This year, they are playing the exact same schedule with a more experienced team.

Heading into the season, the team has embraced three mottoes: Every day counts, every play counts and hard work wins.

"We've all started working out together and a lot more people are showing up in the weight room," said junior tight end Elliott Butchart. "It's getting to be a really good program."

Head Coach Darren Geraghty said his players have put in hard work in the spring, summer and during their two-a-day camp, which is helping the team come together nicely.

The Tigers have a lot of players who have played varsity football, as well as a strong offensive line, Geraghty said.

"I think we're going to be fun to watch if you like football," Geraghty said. "We have a lot of returning juniors who spent time as sophomores on varsity, so we should be pretty experienced."

As long as the team follows their mottoes, "the sky is the limit," Geraghty said.

The Tigers begin the season on Aug. 30 against Shelby, who they defeated in Week 1 last year.

