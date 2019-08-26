HAMILTON, Mich. - The Hamilton Hawkeyes are a program undergoing some changes.

Longtime head coach Chris Myers resigned earlier this year and former player and offensive coordinator Phil Koops has taken over. Koops' main goal is to teach his players about how athletics can help their lives.

"We're talking about things like being mentally and physically strong, about being honorable, about being courageous, about being a master of your craft," Koops said. "We're kind of focusing on how can we make you into a good human being, and then we hope that rubs off on the football field."

Senior linebacker Riley Tolsma said there's a little bit of a new feeling with Koops at the helm, but the seniors on the team are trying to carry out Koops' message.

"I feel like me and the other senior leaders are taking it upon ourselves to be the change to turn this program around to winning ways," Tolsma said.

The Hawkeyes will begin their season on Aug. 30 against Wyoming Godwin Heights.

