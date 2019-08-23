HASTINGS, Mich. - The Hastings Saxons finished 2018 with a 4-5 record and haven't finished with a winning record since 2012, but last year's offense was the program's best in six seasons.

The team finished last season with a three-game winning streak, but the team has a greater sense of chemistry after working out during the summer at Camp Custer.

Senior middle linebacker Ben Ferrell said the first step was to bond as a team and get that chemistry.

"We have a bunch of talent on our team this year, and with that and coming together, that's basically all we needed," Ferrell said.

According to senior defensive end Evan Murphy, the defense struggled last year with third-down conversions and getting the offense back onto the field. However, Murphy thinks improving from four wins starts with guys doing their jobs.

"A lot of it has to do with guys getting their jobs done and listening to what coaches have to say. We've struggled with that the last couple of years, and this year it's looking good," Murphy said.

The Saxons will open their season against Middleville on Aug. 30.

