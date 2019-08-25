WYOMING, Mich. - The Kelloggsville Rockets lost 13 seniors last season when they went 4-5 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

Head Coach Don Galster, who is entering his 30th season as head coach, said his team is young and inexperienced. With a large number of seniors graduating after last year, Galster will have some freshmen and sophomores on the varsity squad.

He also said the defense will be running a new scheme this fall, led by linebacker Cyrie Thomas.

"My brand is hitting people," Thomas said. "I just find the ball and hit people."

Because the OK Silver is dissolving, the Rockets will play Wyoming Godwin Heights, Hopkins and Belding twice this season.

They open their season on Aug. 30 against Ionia.

