MUSKEGON, Mich. - From 2013 to 2016, the Muskegon Catholic Central Crusaders were the premier team of the Lakes 8 conference.

After a 3-6 season last year—a first for the Crusaders in almost 30 years—head coach Steve Czerwon says his team is hungry to get back on track.

"(Last year) we started eight ninth- or 10th-graders, and we knew that going into the season it might be a really long year," Czerwon said. "On the flip side, you're hoping those reps pay off down the road."

Senior running back and safety Carson St. Amour only played the first two games last season, but he said the team was young and inexperienced at the time. However, that only added fuel to the fire for this season.

"No one wants to go with a losing record and not even make the playoffs," St. Amour said. "You want your school to be proud of you and at least make a run in the playoffs for the fans."

Now that some of the players from last year's squad have more experience, St. Amour said it helps the team get better on and off the field.

"We're hungry. We're not having another losing season. We're making the playoffs," St. Amour said.

The Crusaders begin the 2019 season on Aug. 30 against Algonac. They took down the Muskrats in last year's opener, 35-7.

