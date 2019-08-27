NEWAYGO, Mich. - The Newaygo Lions have had back-to-back seven-win seasons and were in the district finals against Montague.

Heading into the 2019 season, the Lions know they won't be the biggest team on the field, but that won't stop them from playing with the most heart.

"Everybody is looking at us saying we're a small team, we're not that big, but we can play with anybody," said senior running back and safety David Gonzalez. "We're physical and we're fast."

Head coach Scott Van Essen knows that hard work will pay off, but the Lions are hoping to get better every day they're on the field. The team has 12 seniors and six returning starters, and he echoed Gonzalez, saying he's got a fast team.

"I think we've got good speed," Van Essen said, now in his third season. "Up front, we've got some offensive linemen that are coming back, so that always helps, but now it's about finding our identity and for these guys to make a name for themselves."

The Lions will open the season on Aug. 30 against Kent City who handed them a Week 1 loss last season.

Other headlines from 13 On Your Sidelines:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.