MUSKEGON, Mich. - The North Muskegon Norsemen have made the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, and they expect to be back in the postseason come late October.

However, they want to step it up a notch.

The team has 27 players on its roster, 16 of whom are seniors. Head coach Larry Witham said his team has a lot of experience and understands what they're trying to accomplish.

"To have that kind of leadership from each and every one of our kids is certainly special for all of our program," Witham said.

Witham has been with the Norsemen for four years, as has senior quarterback John Hayhurst. He has learned the offense for all four years under Witham, and he feels that Witham trusts his quarterbacks.

"He trusts us to change the play if we see something different in the defense than what we've seen on film," Hayhurst said.

Having a team comprised of 16 seniors, Hayhurst said many of the players have played together since they were four or five years old.

"We know our styles, we know how to communicate with each other, so that's going to be key," Hayhurst said.

The Norsemen will start the season on Aug. 30 against Hesperia, a team they beat in last year's opener, 41-6.

RELATED: 13 On Your Sidelines Two-A-Days: High school football teams gearing up for the season

RELATED: Wyoming remains confident after losing seasons

RELATED: Zeeland East reloading after successful 2019

RELATED: Hastings expects fast start due to chemistry

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.