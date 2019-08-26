GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - NorthPointe Christian has a new head coach this season.

Brian Haveman has been an assistant coach at multiple schools in the Grand Rapids area, but this year he finally has a chance to lead his own program.

The Mustangs finished last season at 3-6, but the players have bought into Haveman's vision for this year's team.

"Our offensive line is young, but they're big, strong and talented," Haveman said. "I think that's going to bode well for our success here."

They will also be seeing some different opponents this year as an independent team after leaving the OK Silver division.

Senior offensive guard and defensive end Sam Wolowski said both lines are looking good so far and the team is starting to come together.

"We're playing hard, and we're not just fooling around," Wolowski said. "We're out here to work, and I'm really proud of how we're playing."

