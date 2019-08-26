GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - While almost every program has to deal with replacing seniors, no program was hit harder than Northview.

The Wildcats have to replace 10 starters on defense and nine starters on offense after finishing 7-3 last season. They also scored 373 points, the second-most in school history.

Northview head coach Trip Gallery said the bar has been raised this season.

"The kids have trust in the system, they have trust in the coaching staff, and honestly, expectations are higher," Gallery said. "We're not in the business of lowering our expectations to raise theirs. We're going to keep them high."

Senior linebacker Will Barnes said it's obvious they have lost a lot of seniors and are a completely different team, but they have other guys who are playmakers.

"We've got a lot of guys who are stepping up and making things happen for us, so we're really excited," Barnes said.

The Wildcats will open their season on Aug. 30 against Comstock Park.

