MUSKEGON, Mich. - It's been five years since the Orchard View Cardinals had a winning record and twice as long since they last made the playoffs.

However, first-year head coach Fred Rademacher is confident he and his players can turn the program around.

"I think it's just a consistent effort, really," Rademacher said. "If you consistently show up and give effort, you'll get better every day, and if you keep getting better every day, you can be great someday."

Rademacher spent nine seasons in Hastings where the Saxons had four playoff appearances from 2009 to 2012.

Senior tight end Dayton Rose said Rademacher is a coach who values hard work and is always getting down to business. While he expects the offensive line to be strong this year, he said the team has a lot of young players which might come as a challenge this season.

For Rose, it's all about how the team gets out of the gate.

"We will make the playoffs if we have a good start to the season," Rose said. "I feel like we have a top-heavy schedule, so if we come out of week four at 2-2, I feel like we have a good shot."

The Cardinals open the season on Aug. 30 against Spring Lake. Last year, the Lakers defeated the Cardinals 42-19 on opening night.

