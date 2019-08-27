GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Ottawa Hills Bengals have won just one game since the start of the 2016 season and their last playoff appearance was in 2009.

This year, the program is hoping to turn it around and become a contender in the OK White.

Bengals head coach Christian Verley has already seen a difference from previous years just in the offseason. In past years, about 15 players would show up for offseason workouts. This winter, they had 42.

"I'm so amazed at their perseverance," said Verley, now in his third season. "I think a lot of them have a lot of things to overcome, but they never make excuses and they never say they can't. They just get it done.

"It's been inspirational for me to look at them and say, 'I have no excuses, I have to make it happen, too.'"

Last year, Verley said he had players playing two ways, but the numbers are high enough this year where most players will play just one way, giving kids a little more rest and focus on just one thing.

It's year three for Verley, and as far as where the program is at, he says they're right where they're supposed to be.

"Our community has been a little crazy with all the shootings and thefts and things, but our kids have been committed to doing what's right. We're working on football and we're working on getting better," Verley said.

The Bengals open the 2019 season on Aug. 29 against Grand Rapids Union who they beat in last year's opener, 8-6.

Other headlines from 13 On Your Sidelines:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.