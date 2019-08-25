SHELBY, Mich. - It's been a long time since the Shelby Tigers had a winning record—six seasons, to be exact.

The Tigers were winless have won just one game since 2015, but head coach Lorenzo Rodriguez says his program is headed in the right direction.

"It would be easy to just scrap everything and start from scratch, but we haven't gone that route," Rodriguez said. "I believe we're building the numbers back up."

Rodriguez added that he's excited for what the future holds based on the players in the lower leagues and middle school program, and that gives him confidence in sticking to what the program is doing.

Senior right tackle Jakob Whitlow has been on the varsity squad for three seasons now, and he's excited for what this year's team has in store.

"I haven't seen a team like this in probably the past five years," Whitlow said. "We're working together as a team, and we've got about 25 guys here that are fully committed and are willing to give a 100% effort."

The Tigers open their season on Aug. 30 against Grant, who took down the Tigers 20-13 in last year's opener.

