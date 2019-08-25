GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The West Catholic Falcons have been one of the best Michigan high school football teams in the past decade, and they're preparing to make another deep playoff run.

After finishing 5-5 last season, the team his hoping to get back to double-digit wins. The Falcons had at least 10 wins in every season from 2009 to 2017, including five state championships from 2013 to 2017.

Head Coach Justin Michalowski says the goal is Week 10, but they can't overlook the regular-season matchups.

"We prepare every week to be 1-0 to get to that magic number of six, or really just to get to that second season," Michalowski said. "Then, it doesn't matter if you're 5-4, it doesn't matter if you're 6-3, it doesn't matter if you're 9-0. We've been fortunate to be all of those things, but when you reset at Week 10, it's 0-0 and it's anyone's game."

The Falcons open the season on Aug. 30 against Berrien Springs, a team they didn't play last year but beat in the 2017 pre-districts, 43-13.

