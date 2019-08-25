WYOMING, Mich. - The Wyoming Wolves have had two consecutive losing seasons, but that isn't holding their confidence back.

Third-year coach Irvin Sigler has been hard at work trying to create a positive culture for the program, and he says things are finally coming together.

"The biggest thing we've tried to do is build trust with our kids, and that takes time," Sigler said. "We were in a lot of ball games and didn't win them, and now our next step is to win those games that we can be in."

Last year, Sigler said the team culture changes greatly and they became a strong practice team. As a result, the team became much more competitive on game night.

The Wolves are returning all five offensive linemen this season which will give them a little more experience, but the team also isn't afraid of a little hard work.

"The best description I can give is they're lunchbox kids. They come in carrying their lunch box, they work hard, do what they're supposed to do, take pride in getting better, and anyone who can take pride in working hard is going to improve greatly," Sigler added.

Senior linebacker and running back Dale Cross said last year, there were some players who didn't necessarily come ready to play, but this year, "everyone's here."

"Last year, we didn't have a lot of wins, but we're trying to turn around the program, and that's the number one goal," Cross added.

The Wolves open their season on Aug. 30 against Holland, who took down the Wolves in last season's opener, 26-8.

