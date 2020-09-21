Vote for the 13 On Your Sidelines MVP Week 1

Who should be this week's MVP?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — High school football is back and so is the Sierra Honda 13 On Your Sidelines MVP of the week.

Here’s who stepped up in week one.

Carson Vanderhoff (Caledonia), running back: Up first is the kid from Caledonia. The senior played a huge role in the fighting Scots win over West Ottawa. Three touchdowns to go along with 225 yards on 25 carries.

Doak Dean (Lowell), quarterback: Those that were fortunate enough to see Lowell beat East Grand Rapids Friday saw Dean put on a show. The senior had three scores as the Red Arrows begin the year 1 and 0.

Dylan Ham (Hudsonville), wide receiver: At East Kentwood, the Hudsonville junior did a little bit of every thing. Two rushing touchdowns for the Eagles star as well as big interception in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

It’s time to cast your vote. The polls close Thursday morning. The winner will be announced Friday night during the 13 On Your Sidelines show.

