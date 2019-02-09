After an offseason that seemingly went on forever, The 13 On Your Sidelines MVP of the week makes its highly anticipated return.

Here are your candidates for an action packed week one of the high school football season.

Tre Hatcher, running back Mona Shores: On Friday night, Tre Hatcher played a huge role in Mona Shores' big win over East Kentwood. The senior running back rushed for a career-high 221 yards. He also reached the end zone twice.

Max Hudson, running back/linebacker Kent City: Meanwhile in Kent City, Max Hudson had his hands in just about everything, helping the Eagles to a victory over Newago. The 5-foot-11 senior rushed for 72 yards, scoring all three of his team's touchdowns. On top of that, he also had 10 tackles and two sacks.

Austin VanderMarkt, quarterback Byron Center: Last but certainly not least was Austin VanderMarkt. The Byron Center senior finished with four touchdown as the Bulldogs took down Forest Hills Northern. He also tallied 107 yards rushing on 20 carries.

As always you get to decide the winner. Make sure you cast your vote. The poll closes on Thursday morning.

