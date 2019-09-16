The Pressure was on this past Friday Night. However these three players rose to the occasion and led their team to victory.

Here are your candidates for the week three edition of the 13 On Your Sidelines "Watson Rockford" M-V-P of the week.

Austin Vandermarkt, quarterback: The Byron Center senior becomes our first two time nominee this season. In the win over Hamilton, Vandermarkt rushed for 190 yards and passed for another 91 yards. He finished the game with five total touchdowns.

Christian Tanner, quarterback: The East Kentwood senior quarterback was on his game in the Falcons win over Caledonia. Tanner had 235 yards passing. He also scored two touchdowns.

Caden Broersma, quarterback: Welcome back Caden. In his first game this year since returning from an injury, the Mona Shores senior ran for a game high 150 yards and threw for another 78 yards. In all he had three touchdowns in the Sailors victory over Reeths Puffer.

It’s time to cast your vote. The polls close Thursday morning.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.