Watch: 13 On Your Sidelines high school football highlights for Week 1 of playoffs

Watch all the highlights from high school football games across West Michigan from Friday, Oct.30.

Watch all the highlights from high school football games across West Michigan from Friday, Oct.30.





GAME OF THE WEEK: FOREST HILLS NORTHERN VS. FOREST HILLS CENTRAL

LOWELL VS. BYRON CENTER

KENOWA HILLS VS. MIDDLEVILLE TK

MORELEY STANWOOD VS. RAVENNA

HAMILTON VS. GODWIN HEIGHTS

WAYLAND VS. GR CHRISTIAN

ALLENDALE VS. FOREST HILLS EASTERN

COPPERSVILLE VS. SPARTA

WEEK 6 MVP

ORCHARD VIEW VS. GRANT

CHIPPEWA HILLS VS. OAKRIDGE

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.