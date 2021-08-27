Watch: 13 On Your Sidelines high school football highlights for Week 1

Watch all the highlights from high school football games across West Michigan from Thursday, Aug. 26.
13 On Your Sidelines Game of the Week: Lowell vs. Mona Shores:
Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Lapeer:
Montague vs. Edwardsburg:
East Grand Rapids vs. Zeeland:
West Catholic vs. Forest Hills Eastern:
Northview vs. West Ottawa:
Jenison vs. Forest Hills Central:
Oakridge vs. Sparta:
Comstock Park vs. Grant:
