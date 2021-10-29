Watch: 13 On Your Sidelines high school football highlights for Week 10

Watch all the highlights from high school football games across West Michigan from Friday, Oct. 29.
13 On Your Sidelines Game of the Week: West Catholic vs. West Catholic:
Spring Lake vs. Grand Rapids Christian:
Whitehall vs. Sparta:
Mona Shores vs. Forest Hills Central:
Cedar Springs vs. Coopersville:
Byron Center vs. Caledonia:
Grand Ledge vs. Rockford:
North Muskegon vs. Ravenna:
Big Rapids vs. Oakridge:
Grant vs. Tri-County:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.