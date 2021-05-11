Watch: 13 On Your Sidelines high school football highlights for week 11

Watch all the highlights from high school football games across West Michigan from Friday, Nov. 5.
13 On Your Sidelines Game of the Week: Rockford vs. Grandville:
Mona Shores vs. Caledonia:
Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. West Catholic:
Tri-County vs. Oakridge:
Ravenna vs. Muskegon County Central:
South Christian vs. Hastings:
Grand Rapids Christian vs. Unity Christian:
Whitehall vs. Cadillac:
Montague vs. Reed City:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.