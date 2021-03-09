Watch: 13 On Your Sidelines high school football highlights for Week 2

Watch all the highlights from high school football games across West Michigan from Friday, Sept. 3.
13 On Your Sidelines Game of the Week: East Grand Rapids vs. South Christian:
Mona Shores vs. Martin Luther King:
Muskegon vs. Detroit Cass Tech:
Muskegon Heights vs. Calvin Christian:
Forest Hills Central vs. Grand Blanc:
Hudsonville vs. Orchard Lake:
Grandville vs. University of Detroit Jesuit:
Fremont vs. Big Rapids:
Chippewa Hills vs. Tri-County:
