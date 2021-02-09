x
HS Football

Watch: 13 On Your Sidelines high school football highlights for Week 2

Watch all the highlights from high school football games across West Michigan from Thursday, Sept. 2.
Credit: iStock
Bleachers of high school football stadium, stock image.

13 On Your Sidelines Game of the Week: Muskegon Catholic Central vs. West Catholic:

Oakridge Vs. Whitehall:

Cedar Springs vs. Rockford:

Forest Hills Northern vs. Jenison:

Unity Christian vs. Grand Rapids Christian: 

Allendale vs. Hopkins:

Wyoming vs. Northview:

Caledonia vs. Lowell:

Coopersville vs. Wayland:

Zeeland East vs. Spring Lake: 

Kenowa Hills vs. Greenville: 

