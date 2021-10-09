x
HS Football

Watch: 13 On Your Sidelines high school football highlights for Week 3

Watch all the highlights from high school football games across West Michigan from Friday, Sept. 10.
Credit: iStock
Football and football helmet on football field, stock image.

Watch all the highlights from high school football games across West Michigan from Friday Sept. 10.

13 On Your Sidelines Game of the Week: Caledonia vs. Grandville:

Muskegon vs. Zeeland West:

Unity Christian vs. Hamilton:

West Catholic vs. Allendale: 

Cedar Springs vs. Ottawa Hills:

Comstock park vs. Sparta:

Hart vs. Montague:

Ravenna vs. Whitehall:

Northview vs. Forest Hills Central:

Mona Shores vs. Union:

Coopersville vs. Fruitport: 

