Watch: 13 On Your Sidelines high school football highlights for Week 3

Watch all the highlights from high school football games across West Michigan from Friday Sept. 10.
13 On Your Sidelines Game of the Week: Caledonia vs. Grandville:
Muskegon vs. Zeeland West:
Unity Christian vs. Hamilton:
West Catholic vs. Allendale:
Cedar Springs vs. Ottawa Hills:
Comstock park vs. Sparta:
Hart vs. Montague:
Ravenna vs. Whitehall:
Northview vs. Forest Hills Central:
Mona Shores vs. Union:
Coopersville vs. Fruitport:
