Watch: 13 On Your Sidelines high school football highlights for Week 5

Watch all the highlights from high school football games across West Michigan from Friday Sept. 24.
13 On Your Sidelines Game of the Week: Northview vs. Byron Center:
Grand Haven vs. Caledonia:
Hudsonville vs. Rockford:
Forest Hills Eastern vs. Cedar Springs:
Zeeland West vs. Reeths Puffer:
Mona Shores vs. Zeeland East:
Spring Lake vs. Hamilton:
Belding vs. Sparta:
Whitehall vs. North Muskegon:
Thornapple Kellog vs. Kenowa Hills:
West Ottawa vs. East Kentwood:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.