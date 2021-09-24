Watch: 13 On Your Sidelines high school football highlights for Week 5

Watch all the highlights from high school football games across West Michigan from Friday, Sept. 24.

Watch all the highlights from high school football games across West Michigan from Friday Sept. 24.

13 On Your Sidelines Game of the Week: Northview vs. Byron Center:

Grand Haven vs. Caledonia:

Hudsonville vs. Rockford:

Forest Hills Eastern vs. Cedar Springs:

Zeeland West vs. Reeths Puffer:

Mona Shores vs. Zeeland East:

Spring Lake vs. Hamilton:

Belding vs. Sparta:

Whitehall vs. North Muskegon:

Thornapple Kellog vs. Kenowa Hills:

West Ottawa vs. East Kentwood:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.