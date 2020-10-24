x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

HS Football

Watch: 13 On Your Sidelines high school football highlights for Week 6

See the match-ups from week six of the high school football season.
Credit: iStock
Teammates watching fellow players on the field, stock image.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Watch all the highlights from high school football games across West Michigan from Friday, October 23.

RELATED: 13 On Your Sidelines high school football scores for Week Six

GRCC vs. Southern Christian


Grandville vs. Rockford 

Lowell vs. Forest Hills Central

Sparta vs. NorthPointe Christian

Holton vs. Muskegon Catholic Central

Unity Christian vs. Allendale

Oakridge vs. Whitehall

Holland Christian vs. Coopersville

MVP WEEK 5: Drew Bradley 

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

 