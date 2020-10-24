Watch: 13 On Your Sidelines high school football highlights for Week 6

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Watch all the highlights from high school football games across West Michigan from Friday, October 23.
GRCC vs. Southern Christian
Grandville vs. Rockford
Lowell vs. Forest Hills Central
Sparta vs. NorthPointe Christian
Holton vs. Muskegon Catholic Central
Unity Christian vs. Allendale
Oakridge vs. Whitehall
Holland Christian vs. Coopersville
MVP WEEK 5: Drew Bradley
