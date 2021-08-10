Watch: 13 On Your Sidelines high school football highlights for Week 7

Watch all the highlights from high school football games across West Michigan from Friday, Oct. 8.

Mona Shores vs. Muskegon:

West Catholic vs. Unity Christian:

Hamilton vs. Allendale:

Spring Lake vs. Coopersville:

Grand Haven vs. Hudsonville:

Tri County vs. Central Montcalm:

Forest Hills Eastern vs. South Christian:

North Muskegon vs. Ravenna:

Kelloggsville vs. Godwin:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.