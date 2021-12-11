x
HS Football

Watch: 13 On Your Sidelines high school football playoff highlights

Watch all the highlights from high school football playoff action across West Michigan from Friday, Nov. 12.
Credit: iStock
Teammates watching fellow players on the field, stock image.

Watch all the highlights from high school football playoff games across West Michigan from Friday, Nov.12.

13 On Your Sidelines Game of the Week: Oakridge vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central:

Kalamazoo United vs. Portland:

Traverse City Central vs. Caledonia:

Edwardsburg vs. South Christian:

Cadillac vs. Unity Christian:

Muskegon Catholic Central vs. Lawton:

