Week 5 highlights of West MI high school football | 13 ON YOUR SIDELINES

MICHIGAN, USA — It's week five of the high school football season. 13 ON YOUR SIDELINES, sponsored by Rant Insurance Group, has all your highlights.

PART 1: Zeeland West vs Zeeland East, Forest Hills Central vs Byron Center, Spring Lake vs West Catholic, North Muskegon vs Hart, Whitehall vs Manistee.

Since Zeeland High School split into two separate schools with two separate football teams in 2005, Zeeland East and Zeeland West have met 22 times. But tonight was only the fifth time the Dux and the Chix have squared off with both teams sporting undefeated records.

Zeeland West wins 36-13.

In another battle of undefeated teams, Byron Center traveled to Forest Hills Central as the Bulldogs and Rangers faced off to see who would continue their winning streak.

Byron Center wins 15-14.

Game three took us to the O-K Blue where Spring Lake and West Catholic were both undefeated as well. The two teams were also in a three way tie for first place with Allendale.

West Catholic wins 33-7.

Another game pitting undefeated teams against each other, North Muskegon made the trip up to Oceana County to take on longtime rival the Hart Pirates. The Pirates went into Friday night hoping for their first win against the Norsemen since 2011.

North Muskegon wins 34-14.

And in the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division, undefeated Whitehall made the trip up to Manistee to take on the undefeated Mariners.

Whitehall wins 35-0.

PART 2: Grandville vs Hudsonville, Muskegon vs Reeths-Puffer, Gobles vs Northpointe Christian.

Hudsonville got off to a hot 4-and-0 start this year, but in order to stay unbeaten, they'd have to snap a three-game losing streak to their O-K Red rivals from Grandville.

Grandville wins 44-37.

The last time Reeths-Puffer beat Muskegon was 1999, before any of the current players were even born. Friday night the Rockets faced off against Muskegon hoping for a win.

Muskegon wins 28-13.

Northpointe Christian is coming off of a perfect season and they have a brand new field. But they had a major challenge Friday night as they took on undefeated Gobles.

Northpointe wins 20-17.

PART 3: Ludington vs Montague, Oakridge vs Fremont, Newaygo vs Grant.

The battle for third place in the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division is crowded. Friday night a pair of teams fighting for that spot squared off when Montague hosted Ludington.

Ludington wins 34-31.

Two more teams in the Lakes Division race were Oakridge and Fremont, the two teams squared off Friday night in Newaygo County.

Oakridge wins 26-14.

A classic rivalry, Newaygo and Grant are separated by just ten miles and they've played each other more than 70 times.

Newaygo wins 28-8.

PART 4: Coopersville vs Unity Christian, Orchard View vs Muskegon Catholic Central, East Kentwood vs Grand Haven

Coopersville and Unity Christian are both 0-and-2 in conference play thanks to Spring Lake and West Catholic. Friday night Coopersville and Unity Christian squared off at Jenison to see which team would turn things around.

Coopersville wins 56-31.

Muskegon Catholic Central and Orchard View are longtime rivals from the old Lakes Eight Conference. That league has been gone for a few years now, but the two are still facing off each season.

Muskegon Catholic Central wins 27-6.

This year we're letting you vote on which matchup you think should be the final game of "13 On Your Sidelines." And this week, the "Fan Vote Game" is Grand Haven at East Kentwood.