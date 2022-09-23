Week 5 of West Michigan High School Football | 13 ON YOUR SIDELINES

13 ON YOUR SIDElines is here to bring you our most exciting slate of high school football so far this season in week five.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's week five of 13 ON YOUR SIDElines, sponsored by Rant Insurance Group.

Our Game of the Week is Zeeland West at Muskegon.

PART 1: Zeeland West at Muskegon, Grand Rapids Union at Mona Shores, Forest Hills Eastern at Grand Rapids Catholic Central, Caledonia at Grandville, and Rockford at East Kentwood

It's an OK GREEN conference showdown between Zeeland West and Muskegon. The Dux are undefeated going into tonight, while the Big Reds sit at 3-1. In a game down to the wire, Zeeland West takes Muskegon 38-36.

Mona Shores defeats Grand Rapids Union 64-14

F.H.E. falls to G.R.C.C. 21-49

Caledonia beats Grandville 50-40

Rockford tops East Kentwood 41-20

PART 2: Week 4 Protector of the Week, Hudsonville at West Ottawa, Hamilton at Unity Christian, and Coopersville at Fruitport

The Eagles came into the game tonight 0-4 after possibly having the toughest schedule in the state. The Panthers are looking to break their 2-2 record with a win at their brand new stadium. Hudsonville ends the night defeating West Ottawa 35-14.

Hamilton falls to Unity Christian 37-55

Fruitport tops Coopersville 37-20

PART 3: MVP of week 4, Hart at North Muskegon, Fremont at Oakridge, and other scores

Hart and North Muskegon will be meeting for the 69th time in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division. Hart is off to their best start since 2004, while North Muskegon has a 3-1 record going into tonight. In the end, the Norsemen defeats the Pirates 55-14.

Oakridge tops Fremont 39-8

OTHER SCORES:

