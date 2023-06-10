Week 7 highlights of West MI high school football | 13 ON YOUR SIDELINES

MICHIGAN, USA — Week seven of high school football is here and 13 ON YOUR SIDELINES, sponsored by Rant Insurance Group, has all your highlights.
PART 1: Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs Forest Hills Eastern, Muskegon vs Zeeland West, West Catholic vs Allendale, Grandville vs Caledonia.
Game one: Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs Forest Hills Eastern
Grand Rapids Catholic Central won 49-14
Game two: Muskegon vs Zeeland West
Muskegon won 22-16
Game three: West Catholic vs Allendale
West Catholic won 56-6
Game four: Grandville vs Caledonia
Grandville won 38-34
PART 2: Tri County vs Big Rapids, Northview vs Forest Hills Central, Lowell vs Forest Hills Northern.
Game five: Tri County vs Big Rapids
Big Rapids won 35-6
Game six: Northview vs Forest Hills Central
Forest Hills Central won 45-0
Game seven: Lowell vs Forest Hills Northern
Forest Hills Northern won 23-20
PART 3: East Kentwood vs Rockford, Comstock Park vs Sparta, Orchard View vs Oakridge.
Game eight: East Kentwood vs Rockford
Rockford won 55-0
Game nine: Comstock Park vs Sparta
Sparta won 28-14
Game ten: Orchard view vs Oakridge
Oakridge won 50-18
PART 4: Kenowa Hills vs Wayland, Holland Christian vs Spring Lake.
Game eleven: Kenowa Hills vs Wayland
Wayland won 28-14
Game twelve: Holland Christian vs Spring Lake
Holland Christian won 27-13
