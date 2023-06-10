Week 7 highlights of West MI high school football | 13 ON YOUR SIDELINES

13 ON YOUR SIDELINES is here to bring you all the exciting action for week seven of the 2023 high school football season.

MICHIGAN, USA — Week seven of high school football is here and 13 ON YOUR SIDELINES, sponsored by Rant Insurance Group, has all your highlights.

PART 1: Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs Forest Hills Eastern, Muskegon vs Zeeland West, West Catholic vs Allendale, Grandville vs Caledonia.

Game one: Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs Forest Hills Eastern

Grand Rapids Catholic Central won 49-14

Game two: Muskegon vs Zeeland West

Muskegon won 22-16

Game three: West Catholic vs Allendale

West Catholic won 56-6

Game four: Grandville vs Caledonia

Grandville won 38-34

PART 2: Tri County vs Big Rapids, Northview vs Forest Hills Central, Lowell vs Forest Hills Northern.

Game five: Tri County vs Big Rapids

Big Rapids won 35-6

Game six: Northview vs Forest Hills Central

Forest Hills Central won 45-0

Game seven: Lowell vs Forest Hills Northern

Forest Hills Northern won 23-20

PART 3: East Kentwood vs Rockford, Comstock Park vs Sparta, Orchard View vs Oakridge.

Game eight: East Kentwood vs Rockford

Rockford won 55-0

Game nine: Comstock Park vs Sparta

Sparta won 28-14

Game ten: Orchard view vs Oakridge

Oakridge won 50-18

PART 4: Kenowa Hills vs Wayland, Holland Christian vs Spring Lake.

Game eleven: Kenowa Hills vs Wayland

Wayland won 28-14

Game twelve: Holland Christian vs Spring Lake

Holland Christian won 27-13

