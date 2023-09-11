Vote for the 13 ON YOUR SIDELINES 'Fan Vote Game' for week 4

This year during 13 ON YOUR SIDELINES, we're giving our fans the opportunity to pick one of the games we cover. These are the nominees for week four.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Each week during 13 ON YOUR SIDELINES, our sports team will pick 12 of the best matchups in West Michigan, and we’ll give our viewers a list of choices for what the 13th and final game on the slate should be.

Whichever game gets the most votes is the winner and will finish off our coverage each week.

For week four, you'll have your choice between three games being played north of the Grand Rapids metro area on Friday night.

You'll have until noon on Thursday to vote. But before you cast your ballot, here's what's at stake in each of those three games.

Tri County at Newaygo

For the second straight season the Tri County Vikings are off to a 3-0 start. They've posted decisive wins over Comstock Park and Grant, and a come-from-behind win against Reed City. Meanwhile, Newaygo is coming off their first win of the Ralph Munger era when they defeated Morley-Stanwood last week. Prior to that win, Newaygo had lost to Kent City in a thriller, and Big Rapids in a blowout. This will be the 56th meeting between the Lions and the Vikings. Newaygo leads the series 29-25-1.

Grant at Fremont

The Grant Tigers posted a blowout win over Kelloggsville in week one, but ever since then they've struggled with big losses to Chippewa Hills and Tri County. Fremont also comes into this game with a 1-2 record. The Packers beat Beaverton but lost to Hart and Ludington. These two teams used to be CSAA Gold rivals, and they maintained their relationship even after Fremont left for the West Michigan Conference last season. This will be their 29th meeting with Fremont holding a 16-12 advantage.

Reed City at Big Rapids

Reed City and Big Rapids shared the CSAA Gold crown with Tri County last season. This time around, Reed City lost to Tri County 28-20 in week two, but they've since rebounded with a win over Chippewa Hills last week. Meanwhile, Big Rapids dropped their first game against the still-undefeated Paw Paw Red Wolves and have since won two straight against Newaygo and Central Montcalm. This is the 73rd meeting between the Coyotes and the Cardinals with Big Rapids leading the series 42-29-1.

Previous 2023 Fan Vote Games:

Week 1: Saugatuck 25, Buchanan 14

Week 2: Godfrey-Lee 58, Calvin Christian 34

Week 3: Hamilton 44, Fruitport 20

