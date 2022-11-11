13 ON YOUR SIDElines | Playoffs Week 3

It's the final week of SIDElines, and our Game of the Week is Whitehall vs. South Christian.

MICHIGAN, USA — It's Friday night, meaning more high school football action in West Michigan! Tonight is both regionals and the final week of 13 ON YOUR SIDElines, sponsored by Rant Insurance Group.

PART 1: Whitehall vs. South Christian, Hastings vs. Edwardsburg, Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Portland, Forest Hills Central vs. East Lansing, Lansing Catholic vs. West Catholic, Protector of the Year

Both of these teams in Division 4 are undefeated, which is why Whitehall vs. South Christian is our Game of the Week. And the only other time these two teams met was in the 2014 regionals when the Sailors defeated the Vikings on their way to a state title. South Christian wins 28-21

Hastings is looking for their first regional title ever, while Edwardsburg is hoping for their third. The Eddies win 24-14

This will be the first meeting between G.R. Catholic Central and Portland ever since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Raiders to forfeit in 2020. The Cougars win 42-19

Tonight will be the first time F.H. Central and East Lansing meet since 1995. The Rangers win 21-17

In Division 6, West Catholic faces Lansing Catholic for the 10th time overall and the sixth time in the postseason. The Falcons win 37-7

The entire O-Line (Nickarri Lane, Karl Brooks, Miguel Botello, N-Kye Wynn and D'Andre Hudgins) from the Muskegon Big Reds is the 2022 season Protector of the Year.

PART 2: MVP of the Year

Mason McKenzie from the Caledonia Fighting Sots is the 2022 season MVP of the year.

