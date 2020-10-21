West Ottawa cancels Friday football game due to COVID-19 quarantine

The West Ottawa football team is quarantining after being exposed to a positive COVID-19 case.

HOLLAND, Mich. — West Ottawa's football team is quarantining after they were exposed to a positive COVID-19 case when they competed against Hudsonville on Friday, Oct. 16.

Because of their quarantine, the team canceled its game against Grand Haven on Friday, Oct. 23.

Hudsonville announced Tuesday that a positive case prompted them to cancel their game as well. And a letter from West Ottawa's principal said all football players who participated in Friday's game against the Eagles are now required to quarantine.

"Unfortunately, all football players who participated in the varsity contest on Friday, October 16 are being considered close contacts and being required to quarantine per health department guidelines," the letter said.

The district was alerted to the exposure on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Both Hudsonville and West Ottawa's 14-day quarantine started on Oct. 16, which means both teams are planning to participate in the playoffs which are set to begin on Oct. 30.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.