Wyoming High School cancels 2 weeks of football games due to COVID-19 cases

The JV and Varsity games scheduled for this week and next week have been canceled.

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming High Schools football program will be suspended through Oct. 18 following positive COVID-19 tests, Superintendent Craig Hoekstra announced.

The district did not disclose how many positive cases there were, but they said it will result in the cancellation of the JV and Varsity games against Mona Shores on Oct. 8-9 and against Reeths-Puffer on Oct. 15-16.

“Making a decision in the best interest of our students and staff was our primary focus. Given the number of individuals impacted it became necessary for us to suspend both Varsity and Junior Varsity football, practices and games, for the next two weeks. In making this decision, which is based on multiple factors, we relied on our partnership with the Kent County Health Department,” said Hoekstra.

This follows another West Michigan school that canceled Friday's game because of a positive COVID-19 case. Rockford Public Schools announced Monday that its varsity football game against Grand Haven has been canceled.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.