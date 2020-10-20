Zeeland West football game canceled due to COVID-19

The team should be back on the field for the first round of the playoffs.

ZEELAND, Mich. — Zeeland West High School's JV and varsity football teams will not be playing this Friday night against Mona Shores because of COVID-19.

All students and staff associated with the football program are quarantining.

"The quarantine of both teams has been traced to one positive case of COVID-19," an update from Ginger Smith, the community relations manager for Zeeland Public Schools said in an email.

Smith said because of the 14-day period required with positive COVID-19 cases, the football teams should be back on the field for the first round of the playoffs on Oct. 30.

"All athletes who follow the required quarantine and remain free of COVID-19 symptoms will be eligible to play next week Friday in the first round of football playoffs," Smith said.

Two weeks ago, both Rockford and Wyoming football teams canceled their games due to COVID-19 cases. Rockford's varsity team will be playing again this Friday, Oct. 23 for the first time in two Fridays.

