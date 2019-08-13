The MHSAA said that high school football programs couldn't officially practice until Monday August 12th. Lakeview head coach Sean Rinehart didn't want to waste anytime.

Keeping in line with the tradition he started in 2012, Lakeview took the field at midnight on Monday for their first practice of the year.

"You can feel it in the air, I think small town football, there's something special about it," said Rinehart. "The kids feel it, the parents feel it. Just getting to be out here right at midnight when the season starts, there's just something special about it and you can't really describe it."

Lakeview was one of the first stops on our 13 On Your Sidelines Two-A-Days tour, our annual coverage of at least 60 high school football programs during training camp.

After posting a winning record in each of the past six seasons, and making the playoffs four times in that span, the Wildcats fell short in 2018. Their 4-5 record was the programs lowest mark since 2011. This years seniors are determined to right the ship though.

"Knowing you're going into your final season makes you want to put in 110 percent every time, no matter what you're doing." said Luke O'Dell, one of the Wildcats senior receivers. "Last year we should have done way better than we did."

The Wildcats face three new teams this season: Fremont, Blanchard Montabella, and Onsted.

Lakeview plays their first game on August 30th against Howard Tri-County.