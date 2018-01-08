Life EMS Ambulance is teaming up with Spectrum Health and Metro Health Sports Medicine to provide a sports medicine clinic to athletic directors and trainers in the region.

The goal is to help athletic directors and trainers with new prevention and injury intervention techniques related to heat-related illness, equipment removal and spinal immobilization. LIFE EMS also hopes this will enhance relationships between the athletic trainers and EMS.

The clinic come right before the fall sports season, starting August 1.

For more information, visit LIFE EMS Ambulance's Facebook. Be sure to RSVP for the event by calling 616-519-4892 or emailing kdoor@lifeems.com.

