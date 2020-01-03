KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lowell Wrestling is bringing home another trophy.

Saturday, the varsity wrestling team won its 7th consecutive state championship when they beat Gaylord 53-4 for the Division 2 title.

A force to be reckoned with, the Red Arrows are the only wrestling team in state history to win seven straight state titles.

Lowell senior and 145-pounder Austin Boone won his match against Chayse LaJoie 11-3. He will now focus on winning his fourth straight individual title next weekend in the individual wrestling championships. Boone is currently ranked 3rd in the nation for his weight class.

The wrestling state finals were held Friday and Saturday at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo. Lowell knocked off Crosswell-Lexington in the quarterfinals Friday and Muskegon Reeths-Puffer in Saturday's semifinals.

This was Reeths-Puffer's first appearance in the state tournament..

