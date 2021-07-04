Meijer Scholar Athlete: Cameron Simon

You name it, the three-sport star (basketball, football, track and field) practically does it. The 18-year-old coaches at several youth camps and is a mentor for students with special needs. But perhaps his most important contribution was volunteering at his local police station in a program called “Stop the Bleed Buckets.” He would put together emergency kits just in case of a school shooting at Wyoming High.



“The thought of that occurring is just petrifying. To lose all your friends and staff and feeling hopeless about it,” he explains. “To do anything to help it, just a little bit, felt amazing to me.”