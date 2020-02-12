Meijer Scholar Athlete: Connor Young

This week's MSA is not afraid of high pressure situations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — This week’s Meijer Scholar Athlete is hoping to save lives when he gets out of college.

With a 3.4 GPA, Whitehall’s Connor Young wants to go to a good school and pursue a career in nursing. The three-sport star wants to work in an intensive care where the pressure is always on to be at your best.

Despite the nature of the job, Young says he isn’t intimidated by that type of environment. In fact, the senior says it reminds him of what it’s like playing in big games on Friday night.

“I like learning about our bodies and learning what they can do and stuff about them,” he explains. “Nursing is great with that. Plus, it’s very exciting. I get to be on my feet a lot. Like just like football, I get to move around a bunch and keep my attention a lot."

Young wants to stay in state for college and hopes to continue his football career at the next level.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.