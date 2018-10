The Muskegon Big Reds are the 2018 OK Black champs after defeating Reeths-Puffer 62-12 at Hackley Stadium Friday night.

Cameron Martinez opened the scoring with a 6-yard TD run. Jeremiah Lockhart added two first half scores to put the Big Reds up 28-6 at the half.

Muskegon will get a home game as it starts the playoffs next week. Reeths-Puffer finishes the season at 5-4.

Greetings from Muskegon on the final day of the 2018 regular season. Big Reds look to finish 9-0, while Reeths-Puffer looks for its 6th win. Highlights tonight on #13OYSL pic.twitter.com/cJnQ42dkfP — Jeff White (@letshaveabeer44) October 19, 2018

