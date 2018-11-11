Big Reds football star Cameron Martinez was offered a scholarship to play at the University of Michigan.

The high school junior is a 5-foot-11, 180-pounder, first-year starter at quarterback for Muskegon. He replaced La'Darius Jefferson, who is in the running back rotation at MSU.

Martinez announced the offer on Twitter:

Blessed and thankful to receive an offer from the University of Michigan 〽️! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/nuFztJ7Sqd — Cameron Martinez (@CM240) November 11, 2018

Martinez is a three star prospect according to 247Sports. He is the 12th offer for Michigan's class of 2020. He also has an offer from Northwestern.

The Big Reds quarterback was at the Northwestern-Michigan game in Ann Arbor on Sept. 29 along with Northwestern commit Rod Heard of Farmington Hills Harrison, Josh DeBerry of De La Salle and Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen of Walled Lake Western.

247Sports also lists Martinez as the 19th best player in the state for the class of 2020.

Muskegon beat Cedar Springs 34-18 in the regional championship game on Friday, Nov. 9. Martinez finished that game with four touchdowns and more than 250 yards rushing as the Big Reds won their 26th straight game.

The Big Reds are set to play Zeeland East in the Division 3 state semifinals on Saturday, Nov. 17 at Grand Haven High School at 1 p.m.

13 On Your Sidelines also recognized Martinez as the 2018 MVP on Friday night.

The Detroit Free Press contributed to this reporting.

