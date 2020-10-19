Game on: Rockford varsity football is back in action

The team was forced to cancel its last two games after two players tested positive for COVID-19.

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The Rockford varsity football team's home game with Grandville will go on as scheduled Friday night.

It will be the first game for the Rams in three weeks after their last two games were canceled due to two players testing positive for COVID-19 in consecutive weeks.

This will be Rockford's fourth game this season, which — win or lose — will meet the minimum number of required games to qualify for the playoffs.

The 3-0 Rams begin preparations for Friday's game Monday afternoon with only half of its players cleared for practice. On Tuesday, the entire team can hit the field.

