Rockford's Brent Cummings named Lions high school coach of the week

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Last week, Rockford rolled over previously undefeated Caledonia 42-16 to improve to 4-0.

On Tuesday, Rams head coach Brent Cummings was named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week.

Brent Cummings of Rockford High School named the @Lions Michigan High School Football Coach of the Week for week 4!



Rockford High School receives a $1,000 donation to the school's football program for winning the honor. Legendary Rams head football coach Ralph Mugner was named a Lions High School Football Coach of the Week back in 2005. Cummings was an assistant under Munger for 12 seasons after playing high school football at Belding and at the University of Michigan.

Cummings also received a certificate signed by Lions' head coach Dan Campbell and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Each week during the 2023 high school football regular season, the Lions pick one coach from around the state to showcase who represents success both on and off the field and who is able to develop players' games and character.