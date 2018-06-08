SARANAC, Mich. -- Opening night for high school football in Michigan is Thursday, August 23, which means the 13 ON YOUR SIDE sports department has a lot of scouting to do before the first 13 On Your Sidelines show that same night. We're crisscrossing the area letting you know about as many West Michigan football programs as we can.

We begin with Saranac. The team went 6-4 last season losing in pre-districts, but that was Saranac's first playoff appearance in six years, so progress is being made under head coach Andrew Lytle. But who wouldn't want to play hard for this guy? He spent part of last season working on disaster relief after Hurricane Irma as part of his duties with the Michigan National Guard.

Their fans are pretty great too. Who else would have a crowd show up to an open practice at midnight on a Monday morning?

Saranac fans at midnight practice

13 ON YOUR SIDE/Jamal Spencer

Saranac's schedule is very similar to last year's schedule, with the only addition to being Vestaburg. That game is their opener.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

© 2018 WZZM