Meijer Scholar Athlete- Abbey Kimball

West Catholic star shines in the classroom as well as on the court

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're an avid viewer of 13 On Your Side, you know West Catholic's Abbey Kimball is a hard worker. This past Sunday night, we told you how that's paid off on the basketball court. But did you know, it's also paid off in the classroom?

Kimball currently holds a 3.9 GPA and that's why she's this week's Meijer Scholar Athlete.

After high school, the 5'10 junior guard is headed to Michigan State on a basketball scholarship. While she's looking forward to play in the Big Ten, she's excited to pursue her career passions off the court as well.

“I'm kind of looking in marketing and then also just business,” she says. “My sister does OT, Occupational therapy so I might want to do that. I’ve always been good with numbers and so I like numbers and everything that has to do with that. So that has interested me and then OT because I like helping people. I like to learn new things.”